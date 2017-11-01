1 November 2017

Africa: Namibia Hailed for Disability Mainstreaming

By Theresia Tjihenuna

Namibia has been hailed as a leading example of the mainstreaming of people living with disabilities by the African Union's senior social welfare officer, Lefhoko Kesamang.

Kesamang was on a one-week visit to Namibia to meet with the deputy minister in the Office of the Vice President, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, on the mainstreaming of issues of people with disabilities.

Disability mainstreaming is about integrating formerly segregated and stigmatised people into 'mainstream' society and including them into development programmes.

"We have seen some success stories here, and a lot of things that Namibia has achieved in the area of disability," he said at a media conference in Windhoek on Friday.

Kesamang cited the example of government creating a department in the vice president's office that was headed by a deputy minister specifically working on disability affairs.

"We have also met other ministries and departments, and seen how they have mainstreamed around the issues of disability, as well as the government programmes and projects and legal instruments in place," he said.

Kesamang said he met with people with disabilities, who said a lot has been done for them. Although they raised some issues, such as accessibility of buildings and services, he said he was impressed when he noticed that the various disability organisations were openly criticising the government.

He also noted that although there were still challenges, Namibia was trying to bring change.

Kesamang said this was the reason why Namibia and Senegal were selected by the African Union Commission as models in the areas of disability mainstreaming and coordination, and the AUC will support these African Union Disability Alliance (AUDA) project implementation states in championing issues of disability to further encourage intra-African partnerships.

Manombe-Ncube said at the same media conference that government received an ambassadorial status award on 2 August 2017 from the African Disability Alliance (ADA) for its programmes and policies aimed at integrating people with disabilities.

She said although many strides have been taken to improve the lives of people with disabilities, the country still had a long way to go.

The objectives of the mission to Namibia were to promote intra-African cooperation amongst AU member states on the mainstreaming and coordination of issues related to people with disabilities as part of the AU disability architecture, and to promote the signing and ratification of the draft protocol to the African Charter on Human and People's Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa.

The visit to Namibia was also aimed at promoting the signing and ratification of the protocol to the African Charter on Human and People's Rights on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa, which was adopted by AU heads of state in January 2016.

The AUC delegation consisted of Kesamang, AU disability technical adviser Thomas Ongolo and the first secretary in the Namibian embassy in Ethiopia, AvShalom Nghifitikeko.

