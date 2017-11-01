Angola's Exports to Neighbours Yield About U.S. $200 Million

Luanda — Angola's exports of timber, shellfish, cement and ornamental rocks to the neighbouring countries, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Namibia have recorded a considerable growth, reaching Usd 196 million.

The information was released by the secretary of State for Foreign Trade, Amadeu Leitão Nunes, who said the above figure does not include the Usd 980 million of trade between Angola and DRC.

Speaking to journalists during the presentation of an 18-month study of the DRC, Namibia and Zambia markets conducted and funded by the European Union, Amadeu Nunes said a work is in progress to determine the reasons being record discrepancies.

According to the official, an Angolan delegation will visit the DRC soon to discuss with the authorities the restrictions on exports of some Angolan products to that neighboring country which is a relevant and strategic trade partner.

In his turn, the EU ambassador to Angola, Tomás Ulicny, said that the presentation of the results and conclusions of the neighbouring countries' market study is intended to provide relevant information to help with economic and commercial policy decisions by the national authorities and the private sector in identifying and investing in opportunities in those markets.

The completion and dissemination of these studies, valued at Eur. 12 million, is the result of a programme financed by the EU to support the integration of the Angolan economy into the world and regional markets and promote exports.