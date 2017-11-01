Angola: Foreign Trade Needs Structuring Reform - Official

Luanda — The Angolan government's institutions linked to foreign trade must carry out a structuring reform in order to alter the way they lead with the markets, bilateral and multilateral trade organs.

This was said on Tuesday in Luanda by the secretary of State for Foreign Trade, Amadeu Leitão Nunes, during the presentation of an 18-month study of the DRC, Namibia and Zambia markets conducted and funded by the European Union (EU).

The market study released by the Angola's Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX) is contained in two brochures reporting on trade and competitive opportunities between Angola and the DRC, Zambia and Namibia during the 2015/2016 period.

According to the official, the enforcement of trade policies in general and of foreign trade in particular, requires a combination of forces and close relations between APIEX and Angolan foreign trade institutions abroad.

The source added that with the current study, Angolan exporters will have in hand three important tools, namely products in great demand in those countries, information on logistic procedure during export and analyses on prices of products.

He also stated that the study conducted by the EU is an important tool to improve information on foreign countries' markets for Angola's exports and enable them to provide services of quality to Angolan companies and support the diversification of the economy, mainly in the SADC region.

Amadeu Leitão Nunes also underscored that with these data contained in the scientific study, customers and producers gain access to safer services and a larger variety of finished products, while exporters will count on a more open market outside the country.

In the meantime, the official urged the Angolan businesspeople to welcome the practical opportunities showed in the present study, so as to increase Angola's exports to those markets.