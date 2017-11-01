1 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 'Enforced Darfur Arms Collection Enters Second Phase' - V-P

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum / Nyala — Sudan's First Vice-President and Prime Minister, Bakri Hasan Saleh, announced the end of the first phase of the process of collecting weapons and the start of the second phase of forced collection.

Saleh told a press conference held at the Cabinet on Monday that the process of collecting weapons has significantly contributed to the extension and realisation of stability in Darfur.

He stressed that Darfur has now recovered significantly; as tribal conflicts have decreased.

Saleh also called for a complete response to the arms collection process from all components of Darfur.

In Nyala, the Justice and Equality Movement of the Revolutionary Forces, led by Brig. Gen. Yousif El Semeih, handed over 76 weapons of various types, including two mortars, 10 carbines, four submachine guns and the rest are Kalashnikovs and G3.

Sudan

President Salva Kiir in Khartoum for Two-Day Visit

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit arrived in Khartoum this morning for a two-day official visit to meet… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.