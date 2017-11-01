Sudan: 'Enforced Darfur Arms Collection Enters Second Phase' - V-P

Khartoum / Nyala — Sudan's First Vice-President and Prime Minister, Bakri Hasan Saleh, announced the end of the first phase of the process of collecting weapons and the start of the second phase of forced collection.

Saleh told a press conference held at the Cabinet on Monday that the process of collecting weapons has significantly contributed to the extension and realisation of stability in Darfur.

He stressed that Darfur has now recovered significantly; as tribal conflicts have decreased.

Saleh also called for a complete response to the arms collection process from all components of Darfur.

In Nyala, the Justice and Equality Movement of the Revolutionary Forces, led by Brig. Gen. Yousif El Semeih, handed over 76 weapons of various types, including two mortars, 10 carbines, four submachine guns and the rest are Kalashnikovs and G3.