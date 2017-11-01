1 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Clocks Back One Hour As Sudan Returns to Gmt+2

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Clocks in Sudan were turned back one hour at 12:00 GMT on Tuesday, returning the country to the geographically correct GMT+2 time zone after 17 years in GMT+3.

The Central Bank of Sudan announced the suspension of payment systems through ATMs, POS and phone applications for two hours from 01:00 GMT to 02:00 GMT+2, last night due to the timing of the new time-shift.

The institutions of the public and private services began arrangements early to avoid any confusion to be caused by the transition of Sudan to its geographical timing.

17 years ago, the former adviser at the presidential palace, Esam Siddig, persuaded the government to adopt "El Bakour"

A ceremony led by the then Vice-President Ali Osman was held at the time to present the clock 60 minutes ahead, to be the official timing of the country "Greenwich +3".

National Dialogue

First Vice-President and Prime-Minister Saleh announced Sudan's return to the Greenwich Mean Time system with the current time return of 60 minutes.

On Tuesday he confirmed in a press conference the Cabinet's implementation of the decision issued in September last year stipulating return to the old time and return the hour full sixty minutes at twelve o'clock on Tuesday night.

The decision to return to the timing of "Greenwich + 2" came within implementation of the outputs of the national dialogue and the national document.

Sudan

President Salva Kiir in Khartoum for Two-Day Visit

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit arrived in Khartoum this morning for a two-day official visit to meet… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.