Khartoum — Clocks in Sudan were turned back one hour at 12:00 GMT on Tuesday, returning the country to the geographically correct GMT+2 time zone after 17 years in GMT+3.

The Central Bank of Sudan announced the suspension of payment systems through ATMs, POS and phone applications for two hours from 01:00 GMT to 02:00 GMT+2, last night due to the timing of the new time-shift.

The institutions of the public and private services began arrangements early to avoid any confusion to be caused by the transition of Sudan to its geographical timing.

17 years ago, the former adviser at the presidential palace, Esam Siddig, persuaded the government to adopt "El Bakour"

A ceremony led by the then Vice-President Ali Osman was held at the time to present the clock 60 minutes ahead, to be the official timing of the country "Greenwich +3".

National Dialogue

First Vice-President and Prime-Minister Saleh announced Sudan's return to the Greenwich Mean Time system with the current time return of 60 minutes.

On Tuesday he confirmed in a press conference the Cabinet's implementation of the decision issued in September last year stipulating return to the old time and return the hour full sixty minutes at twelve o'clock on Tuesday night.

The decision to return to the timing of "Greenwich + 2" came within implementation of the outputs of the national dialogue and the national document.