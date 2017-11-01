South Africa: SA Netball Heads in New Direction

The new president of Netball South Africa (NSA), Cecilia Molokwane , is to meet the other members of the new national executive in Pretoria on Thursday to map out plans for netball in the next four years.

Molokwane of Limpopo, a former director of selection in the NSA executive, was elected at the NSA annual general meeting in Ekurhuleni at the weekend.

She defeated long-standing NSA President Mimi Mthethwa by 55 votes to 40.

There were several other changes to the national executive.

Christine du Preez of Ekurhuleni was elected vice-president while she was replaced as director of selection by Mpumi Javu from the Eastern Cape while Annie Kloppers of the Cape Winelands was elected the new director of umpires.

Anneline Lewies (Gauteng) and Mami Diale (Gauteng North) were re-elected to the positions of director of coaching and director of demarcation respectively.

Blanche de la Guerre remains chief executive of NSA.

The new executive will serve four years.

Molokwane said it was important for the national executive to meet as soon as possible to discuss plans for the future.

"We need to work together and map out our future. I believe netball, as the largest women's sport in South Africa, can go from strength to strength. I have ideas but we need to work together to put them into practice," said Molokwane she said, adding that netball had been her passion since childhood.

"I live, eat and breathe netball," she said.

"I have been involved in all aspects of the game, as a player, as a coach and as an administrator. I have been assistant coach of the national team, and head coach of the U-20 team, and I also served on the national executive as director of selection.

"I am very excited about the future and I appeal to everyone in netball in South Africa to work together. By doing so, we will be able to take netball to the next level."

Source: Sport24