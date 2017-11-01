31 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Intervenes On Service Delivery Protests in Katlehong, 1 Nov

COGTA & Human Settlements Portfolio Committee intervenes on service delivery protests in Katlehong.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on CoGTA & Human Settlements has called for an urgent meeting with the community of Katlehong and the Human Settlements Provincial and Local government to address the service delivery challenges.

The Portfolio Committee has been receiving complaints from the community since 2014 and it is apparent that the community is still dissatisfied with human settlements in the area. The Committee is intervening to avert the looming public protests by residents, and believes through collaboration with the Department and community members, the challenges can be addressed. The following issues will be addressed:

Provision of water, electricity and sanitation in the current stands;

Provision of electricity in informal settlements;

Building of toilets;

Appointment of contractors and delivery timelines;

Allocation of service stands;

Public confirmation of housing beneficiaries as some houses are occupied by unknown people from the community;

Ensure all community members are counted in the informal settlement data;

Housing fraud where houses are sold illegally;

Clarification of Steering Committees; its functions; and its members.

Feedback mechanisms on developmental projects in the community; and

Status on Riverside residents' relocation.

The public meeting tomorrow is aimed at providing the community with feedback on resolutions of all challenges raised.

The public meeting will be held as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 1st November 2017

Starting time: 10h00

Venue: Katlehong 2 CCC

Members of the media are invited to attend.

Issued by: Gauteng Provincial Legislature

South Africa

