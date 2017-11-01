31 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South African Revenue Service Releases Trade Statistics for September 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) today releases trade statistics for September 2017 recording a trade balance surplus of R4.00 billion. These statistics include trade data with Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland (BLNS). The year-to-date (01 January to 30 September 2017) trade balance surplus of R47.12 billion is an improvement on the deficit for the comparable period in 2016 of R6.66 billion.

Exports for the year-to-date grew by 5.4% whilst imports for the same period declined by 1.2%. Including trade data with Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland (BLNS) The R4.00 billion trade balance surplus for September 2017 is attributable to exports of R101.76 billion and imports of R97.76 billion.

Exports decreased from August 2017 to September 2017 by R1.61 billion (1.6%) and imports increased from August 2017 to September 2017 by R0.36 billion (0.4%). Exports for the year-to-date (01 January to 30 September 2017) grew by 5.4% from R818.59 billion in 2016 to R862.61 billion in 2017. Imports for the year-to-date of R815.49 billion are 1.2% less than the imports recorded in January to September 2016 of R825.25 billion, leaving a cumulative trade balance surplus of R47.12 billion for 2017.

On a year-on-year basis, the R4.00 billion trade balance surplus for September 2017 is a deterioration from the surplus recorded in September 2016 of R7.01 billion. Exports of R101.76 billion are 2.6% more than the exports recorded in September 2016 of R99.22 billion. Imports of R97.76 billion are 6.0% more than the imports recorded in September 2016 of R92.21 billion.

August 2017's trade balance surplus was revised upwards by R0.04 billion from the previous month's preliminary surplus of R5.94 billion to a revised surplus of R5.98 billion as a result of ongoing Vouchers of Correction (VOC's).

Issued by: South African Revenue Service

South Africa

#UnitedBehind Activists Expected to March Demanding Zuma's Arrest

Activists from #UnitedBehind are on Wednesday expected to march from Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.