South African Revenue Service Releases Trade Statistics for September 2017

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) today releases trade statistics for September 2017 recording a trade balance surplus of R4.00 billion. These statistics include trade data with Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland (BLNS). The year-to-date (01 January to 30 September 2017) trade balance surplus of R47.12 billion is an improvement on the deficit for the comparable period in 2016 of R6.66 billion.

Exports for the year-to-date grew by 5.4% whilst imports for the same period declined by 1.2%. Including trade data with Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland (BLNS) The R4.00 billion trade balance surplus for September 2017 is attributable to exports of R101.76 billion and imports of R97.76 billion.

Exports decreased from August 2017 to September 2017 by R1.61 billion (1.6%) and imports increased from August 2017 to September 2017 by R0.36 billion (0.4%). Exports for the year-to-date (01 January to 30 September 2017) grew by 5.4% from R818.59 billion in 2016 to R862.61 billion in 2017. Imports for the year-to-date of R815.49 billion are 1.2% less than the imports recorded in January to September 2016 of R825.25 billion, leaving a cumulative trade balance surplus of R47.12 billion for 2017.

On a year-on-year basis, the R4.00 billion trade balance surplus for September 2017 is a deterioration from the surplus recorded in September 2016 of R7.01 billion. Exports of R101.76 billion are 2.6% more than the exports recorded in September 2016 of R99.22 billion. Imports of R97.76 billion are 6.0% more than the imports recorded in September 2016 of R92.21 billion.

August 2017's trade balance surplus was revised upwards by R0.04 billion from the previous month's preliminary surplus of R5.94 billion to a revised surplus of R5.98 billion as a result of ongoing Vouchers of Correction (VOC's).

