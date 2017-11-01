1 November 2017

South Africa: SARS Boss Tom Moyane's Parallel Universe

It is "simply not true" that the taxman has ever withheld refunds in an attempt to boost revenue collection, tax boss Tom Moyane told his colleagues this week in an internal staff letter. Scorpio checked: It is also "simply not true" that the Earth is rotating around the sun. What we are unsure of, however, is whether Moyane lives in a parallel universe or his own made-up world of fake news and half truths. By Pauli van Wyk for SCORPIO.

Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe found "systemic" problems in SARS that allowed the taxman to unduly delay the payment of verified refunds to taxpayers, the Office of the Tax Ombud revealed in an investigative report published in September. The report was damning. The investigation came on the back of a sudden avalanche of public complaints, claiming that SARS has been grasping at every straw in order not to pay out tax refunds. Between November 2016 and March 2017, the Office of the Tax Ombud received about 500 complaints - a remarkable increase since the inception of the office in 2013. All the complaints since inception have been considered, the report notes.

"The system does not sufficiently protect taxpayers", Ngoepe said...

