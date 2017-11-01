South Africa: Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko On Infrastructure Maintenance Backlog

press release

The maintenance backlog of 93 000 government facilities is being addressed in a prioritized manner in the context of resource limitations and budgetary constraints, Public Works Minister, Nkosinathi Nhleko reassured the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in response to oral questions on Tuesday.

"Our plan to deal with the maintenance of the Government's Fixed Asset Portfolio's is based on the implementation of the government's National Infrastructure Maintenance Strategy (NIMS) which is a coordinated programme of action that is an essential part of government's vision of delivering infrastructure services to all," highlighted Minister Nhleko.

Nhleko said that his department has in the current financial year completed condition assessments of 15 strategic facilities which are part of the 300 facilities identified for a pilot to develop maintenance plans.

"Due to the massive extend of the state property portfolio the initial results from piloting of the top 300 facilities will provide information that will be used to determine the funding requirements and the time frame to deal comprehensively with the entire portfolio," the Minister emphasised.

He said that his department is working with the provincial departments through the MINMEC meetings to develop the sector maintenance strategy.

"Engagement with National Treasury have commenced for funding for adequate maintenance of state property in compliance with National Infrastructure Maintenance Strategy (NIMS) and Government Immovable Asset Management Act (GIAMA)," he underscored.

Issued by: Department of Public Works