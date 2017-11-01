South Africa: Boy, 11, Found Floating in River With Multiple Stab Wounds

Police are investigating the brutal murder of an 11-year-old boy whose body with multiple stab wounds was found floating in the Ohlanga River, near the M4 bridge, north of Durban.

Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Wednesday the body had been recovered by the Durban search and rescue unit on Monday.

Gwala said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage.

Police suspect that the boy was killed recently, as his body had not been in a state of decomposition when he was found.

"Durban North police are investigating a case of murder and no arrest has been made at this stage," she said.

