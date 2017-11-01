South Africa: Minister Faith Muthambi Presents Quaterly Reports in Parliament, 1 Nov

31 October 2017

Minister for Public Service and Administration Honourable Faith Muthambi is leading the team within her portfolio as the Executive Authority, as they present the second quarter reports for the 2017/18 financial year to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Performance Monitoring and Evaluation, on Wednesday 1st November 2017.

The team that is presenting their quarterly reports includes;

The Public Service Commission (PSC)

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA)

The National School of Government (NSG)

The Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI)

The quarterly reports provide account of the financial and non-financial performance of the Minister for Public Service and Administration's portfolio. It is also an opportunity for the Ministry and the team to demonstrate how they are effectively and efficiently utilising their allocated budgets to deliver on annual performance plans.

The team as led by the Minister is once again showing that it is always ready to account to parliament.

