South Africa: Derailment Will Cause Delays, Metrorail Warns Cape Town Commuters

Metrorail has warned commuters using the Simon's Town service to expect delays on Wednesday afternoon due to a derailment at Plumstead Station earlier in the day.

"Full recovery of functionality is anticipated to be another four to five hours," said spokesperson Riana Scott.

The embattled rail company had made alternative arrangements to assist commuters during the afternoon peak hour.

These are:

- Trains from Cape Town to Simon's Town would stop at Wittebome Station;

- A bus would operate from Wittebome to Steurhof;

- A train service would operate from Steurhof to Simon's Town;

- Commuters heading to the Heathfield and Retreat stations, should use the Cape Flats line to connect with the Southern Line trains at Retreat, in order to ease pressure on buses.

Nobody was injured when the train derailed.The City of Cape Town has indicated that it wants to take over Metrorail's services in the city, as the company struggles to keep up with the effects of cable theft and vandalism.Some commuters, angered by delays, have been known to torch carriages.

Source: News24