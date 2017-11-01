South Africa: Num to Hold a Mass Meeting At Cooke 3 Hostel Today

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will hold a mass meeting at Sibanye Gold Cooke Operations today (01 November 2017) at 10 am in Westonaria.

This comes after Sibanye Gold has sent forced retrenchments termination letters to more than 2 000 workers at Cooke 1 to 3. The majority of workers who had received these letters are black mineworkers. The company has already instructed workers not to go underground as it is preparing to put the operations on care and maintenance. More than 2000 workers who received the termination letters will attend the mass meeting.

NUM members will not give up their struggle for a dignified life against capitalist barbarism that is happening at Sibanye Gold. NUM members will continue to show their fighting spirit and tenacity against Sibanye Gold Stillwater.

As if the above was not enough the company under the stewardship of Neal Froneman, so-called Mr. Fix -it, while we know him as Mr. bungle or Mr. Retrenchments is pursuing a strategy of sabotage and destroying jobs in South Africa.

We are very worried that Sibanye has decided to destroy jobs in South Africa in order for them to finance their new acquisition which is Stillwater in the United States of America. We believe that the more than R20 billion spent on that venture should have been used to create jobs where that wealth was generated. It is now clear to everybody that these mining companies have no interest in investing in this country. In trying to minimize the number of people to be retrenched, we have submitted proposals to the company

The media is invited to attend and report about the mass meeting.