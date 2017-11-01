South Africa: Man Caught Having Sex With Dog Gets Suspended Sentence - SPCA Unhappy

A 45-year-old man from Johannesburg received a suspended sentence of five years after he was caught having sex with an eight-month-old crossbreed dog called Blackie.

Fanroi Mochachi, a father of six, was found guilty of bestiality in the Alexandra Regional Court last month.

Jaco Pieterse, a senior inspector at the Sandton Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said they were extremely concerned about the sentence as Mochachi was now "roaming the streets unchecked".

"The Sandton SPCA... would like to see much harsher sentences regarding the sexual violation of animals who, like children, are completely helpless to stop such violent attacks on them," Pieterse said in a statement.

The statement said Alexandra Regional Court Magistrate Syta Pretorius suspended Mochachi's five-year sentence after he pleaded guilty.

"Magistrate Pretorius placed on record that the offense for which the accused was caught is serious, unnatural and barbaric, adding 'worse still is that you are married and a role model to your six children and upsetting, as you will be expecting to engage sexually with your wife'," the statement said.

"She ended her statement by saying that his actions and that of others like him with an uncontrollable desire for sex on the sight of any female, child or dog was a shameful sign of low life which ought to be stopped."

Pieterse said the uncle of the dog's owners as well as other community members were expected to make affidavits soon in an attempt to obtain a protection order, which would prevent Mochachi from returning to the property where the crime occurred.

The statement said the Sandton SPCA and Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) wanted to see harsher sentences in such cases.

The WMACA said sexual predators, regardless of the crime, should be monitored and crimes such as bestiality were "merely a stepping stone to sex crimes where victims could be other vulnerable beings, like children or young women".

Source: News24