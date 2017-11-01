1 November 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu Mpumalanga to Host a Cadres Forum Meeting

The event is meant at achieving the following objectives

To intensify the COSATU campaign for "CR17"

To speak against the scourge of state capture and corruption

To build the unity and renew the congress movement

To address the event will include the following:-

Top leaders from the Alliance

ANC Deputy President : Cde Cyril Ramaphosa

SACP : Central Committee Member

COSATU : NOB/ CEC member

SANCO : NEC member

The event is scheduled to take place as follows;-

Date : 03 November 2017

Time : 14h00

Venue : Roman Catholic Church Hall in Ackerville township in Witbank

Media is invited

