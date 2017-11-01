South Africa: Cosatu Mpumalanga to Host a Cadres Forum Meeting

The event is meant at achieving the following objectives
To intensify the COSATU campaign for "CR17"
To speak against the scourge of state capture and corruption
To build the unity and renew the congress movement
To address the event will include the following:-
Top leaders from the Alliance
ANC Deputy President : Cde Cyril Ramaphosa
SACP : Central Committee Member
COSATU : NOB/ CEC member
SANCO : NEC member
The event is scheduled to take place as follows;-
Date : 03 November 2017
Time : 14h00
Venue : Roman Catholic Church Hall in Ackerville township in Witbank
Media is invited