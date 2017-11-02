1 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Judiciary Says Supreme Court Judges Have Adequate Security

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
The Supreme Court (file photo)
By Nation Reporter

The Judiciary has refuted reports that the government had declined a request for extra security for Supreme Court judges.

In a statement, the Judiciary denied the report carried by Reuters and which claimed that the State had declined a request for additional security following the shooting of the bodyguard of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

"The Office of the Chief Justice wishes to state that this report is untrue.

"To the contrary, the Inspector General of Police has in fact enhanced the security of Supreme Court judges," the statement said.

