The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N40.2 billion for rescuscitation and completion of Kotangora/Aura Dam and an irrigation dam in Kotangora in Niger State State as well as N222m for pest control in 11 states.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, told State House reporters that the dam project had been on since 1985, but was reviewed from the initial N18 billion required to complete it.

Adamu, who put duration of the contract at 36 months, said the National Irrigation Master Plan which was launched in 2016 would ensure the provision of irrigation for 100,000 hectares of land.

Agriculture Minister Audu Ogbeh said the FEC approved a memo for the usage of aircraft to spray pests destroying farm produce in 11 northern states including Zamfara, Kebbi, Kano, Yobe, Borno, among others.

Ogbeh said inspite of efforts towards boosting local production, massive smuggling of rice into the country through land borders had was still challenge.

The minister added that the use of drones to spray the pests coming from Niger Republic, saying it would be cheaper.