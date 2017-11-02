1 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Tinubu Son's Death 'Sad, Painful', Buhari Mourns

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the death of Jide Tinubu, the eldest son of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said that he was deeply grieved when he heard of the painful exit of Jide Tinubu.

According to the statement, President Buhari in a telephone call to Asiwaju Tinubu on Wednesday on behalf of the Federal Government and his family offered his deepest condolences to the Tinubu family over the loss.

Describing the transition of Jide as "sad and painful," the President said that the nation has been denied the services and potentials of the resourceful lawyer.

He prayed that God will grant the Tinubu family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and comfort all who mourn the passage of the promising gentleman.

