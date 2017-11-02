1 November 2017

South Africa: Death Toll Rises to 12 in Ladysmith Shooting

A 12th person has died in hospital following Tuesday morning's deadly shooting in Ladysmith, north of Kwazulu-Natal, police said on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that the eleventh person died later on Tuesday and the twelfth person died today (Wednesday) in hospital," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

Mbhele said the motive for the shooting was still unknown and no one had been arrested for the shooting.

Some media reports suggested that the shooting was related to taxi violence.

Mbhele said the deputy chairperson of the Klipriver Taxi Association was travelling with four people near Matiwaneskop on the N11 when they were attacked at 07:00 on Tuesday.

They were shot and killed by a group who fired at them with high calibre rifles from two vehicles.

Five more people died when the vehicle that the chairperson was travelling in collided with a minibus taxi.

The taxi official's 38-year-old daughter was among the people who died.

Provincial SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Ndunde Duma told News24 that police investigations would reveal whether the shooting was related to taxi violence or not.

"As Santaco, we cannot just conclude that the shooting was related to taxi violence when the taxi association that the taxi owner belonged to has denied that it was related to taxi disputes. We will wait for police to investigate the cause of the shooting."

He said Santaco would be disappointed if the shooting was linked to industry activities.

"We are against taxi violence and we are doing our best to end the killings," he said.

The ANC in KZN on Wednesday called on police "to leave no stone unturned in finding perpetrators of this heinous crime".

"We urge all the feuding taxi operators to resolve their differences peacefully," said ANC KZN spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli in a statement.

Mbhele appealed to anyone who might have information about the gunmen to contact their local police stations.

