Controversial South African socialite, Zodwa WaBantu born Zodwa Rebecca Libram is finally coming to Harare to perform at the official opening of the newly refurbished Private Lounge on the 10th of November.

Zodwa, a favorite of men and a household name across Africa will battle it out with strippers and other dancers at the opening of the state of the art Private Lounge Club.

The 34 years old South African socialite hogged limelight in September following decision by the Zimbabwe Censorship Board to bar her from performing at the Harare International Carnival, a move which attracted public outcry.

Private Lounge's resident DJ, Joe Metro confirmed WaBantu's visit and told 263Chat that all is set for the official opening of the popular night spot.

"We are putting the final arrangements for the 10 November show which will be graced by popular South African dancer, Zodwa WaBantu. We invited her to be part of the official opening of our newly refurbished club, the Private Lounge and her presence will be a befitting one for the now world class night spot," said DJ Metro.

"The revamped club now has a world class VIP section where revelers can enjoyed the beautiful view of the strippers stage. There is also the floor which has comfortable seat and for those that want to get closer to the dancer, we have chairs just close to the stage.

"Its a big day in the entertainment circles and if one has to enjoy the weekend of November 10, then they ought to be at Private Lounge," added DJ Metro.

He said Harare's night life will not be the same again after the official opening.

Zodwa previously performed in Bulawayo and this is her first act in Harare. According to Times Live, a South African news site, she charges a minimum of R25 000 which is around $2500 to perform at any function in South Africa.