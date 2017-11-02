Nigeria: NNPC to Create One Million Jobs in Benue

Makurdi — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Thursday that the corporation would soon create more than one million direct jobs for its host communities in Benue State.

Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, who made this known in Makurdi said the jobs would be created following two biofuel projects being executed in the state.

He also explained to Governor Samuel Ortom that his visit to the state was in fulfilment of 2015 Presidential directive to begin oil exploration on the Benue trough and the Chad basin, adding that his coming was also to kick start high-profile stakeholders engagement towards the expected projects in the state.

Baru said that his organisation had already commissioned environmental baseline studies to assess all aspects of the natural environment so as to determine how best to carry out seismic acquisition operations without harm to the people, the ecosystem and the environment.

Responding, Ortom appreciated the corporation and assured that the state government would give maximum support as well as guaranteed security to ensure full take off of the projects.