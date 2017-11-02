Photo: Daily Monitor

Abraham Byandala, Berunado Ssebbugga Kimeze and Apolo Senkeeto.

Kampala — Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) owes Eutaw Construction Company Shs33 billion for the works the company claims to have carried out on the Mukono-Katosi Road project, court heard on Wednesday.

Businessman Apolo Senkeeto told the Anti-Corruption Court that the money is outside the Shs24.7 billion which UNRA paid as advanced payment for mobilisation of equipment and personnel on site.

It is alleged that UNRA lost Shs24.7 billion in the botched Mukono-Katosi Road project. The money was paid to Eutaw Construction Company as advance payment for to upgrade the 74km road from gravel to bitumen standard.

While giving his defence testimony at the Kololo-based court, Mr Senkeeto accused UNRA of seizing equipment and motor vehicles which were purchased using part of Shs24.7 billion.

Without identifying and revealing the number and nature of equipement, Mr Senkeeto said that the equipment and motor vehicles are currently parked in the UNRA yard at Kyambogo.

Mr Senkeeto who wants the matter to be referred to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of questions in regard to the procedure of the Inspector General of Government in handling the case, also denied forgery of bank guarantees purportedly issued by Housing Finance Bank and insurance performance bonds.

He is also challenging the act of the IGG to investigate and indict him yet he is not a public officer in connection with the case.

Mr Senkeeto alias Mark Kalyesubula was the country representative of Eutaw Construction Company, which is accused of fleecing the UNRA of Shs24.7 billion in the collapsed Katosi road contract.

He is jointly charged with former works minister, Eng Abraham Byandala.

Other suspects include former UNRA acting Executive Director Eng Berunado Ssebbugga Kimeze, Mr Joe Ssemugooma (former director of finance and administration), Mr Wilberforce Senjako (former regional accountant) and Mr Isaac Mugote (former staff of Housing Finance Bank).

The suspects who deny any wrong doing appeared for hearing of defence evidence.

Trial Judge Lawrence Gidudu adjourned the case to December for further hearing of defence evidence and to decide on the application by Mr Senkeeto that is seeking to have the case referred to Constitutional Court for interpretation.

Prosecution case

Prosecution states that Eng. Byandala abused his office while holding the Works ministry by a November 14, 2013 letter, when he directed the immediate signing of the contract between UNRA and Eutaw yet the company lacked capacity to carry out the road works.

The Inspector General of Government, who is prosecuting the case, also states that Eng Byandala in another August 27, 2014 letter further abused his office by ordering the continuation of the works on the Katosi road by Chongqing International Construction Company. The IGG contends that this act also amounted to disobeying lawful orders.

The IGG alleges that Mr Kimeze abused his office when he signed a contract with Eutaw without establishing that there was a valid performance guarantee and issued a payment guarantee which allowed the payment of over Shs24 billion to the detriment of UNRA's interests.

Eng Kimeze is separately and jointly charged with Mr Semugooma over causing financial loss to the government by approving payment of the Shs24 billion to Eutaw despite glaring defects in the due-diligence report.