Nigeria: Cameroon Asylum Seekers Get UNHCR Relief Materials in Calabar

Calabar — Relief has come the way of Cameroon migrants as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) commenced the distribution of relief materials worth millions of naira to over 6,000 Cameroon asylum seekers in Nigeria.

The items, which were distributed among five border communities in Nigeria, include rice, beans, vegetable oil, food seasoning and salt, while non-food items comprised mattresses, mats, blankets, cooking pots, buckets, bathing soaps, detergent, female under wears and sanitary pads, which were distributed on family bases.

The Chief Executive Officer of RHEMAcare, and implementing partner for UNHCR, Mr. Eric Shu, said the relief was done to ensure all the asylum seekers benefitted. Shu said the exercise would also be carried out in Amana, the Ranch in Obanliku, Danare in Boki, Ikom and Ajassor in Etung local government areas.

Commenting on the relief package, Director General, Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. John Inaku, said the prompt response by UNHCR was commendable and promised that the state government would continue to partner with the organization.

The Community Relations Officer for Obanliku, Mr. Daniel Okono, said efforts were being made to contend the influx of asylum seekers who are crossing the borders into Nigerian towns daily.

One of the beneficiaries, a 59-year-old Madam Florence Okumo, with nine children expressed joy for the gesture, describing the exercise as life saving.