Rwanda: Musanze to Host Inaugural Kaci Kaci Art Festival

Musanze district will host the first edition of the Kaci Kaci Art Festival on November 11 at the Incuti Arts Cultural Centre. The aim is to celebrate and amplify the Northern Province's rich culture and foster traditional Rwandan music.

Musanze is one of the country's leading tourist destinations. The event is being organised by a group of young filmmakers including Lillian Mutuyimana, Jean Luc Habyarimana and Alexander Sibomana.

Organisers of the festival believe that there is more that should be done to make the district more vibrant and showcase the talents that the people from this Province have.

The festival will provide a platform for budding artistes and people in Musanze district to showcase their talents, particularly in art and music.

Mutuyimana, who is also a film director, said that they expect the festival to be quite unique; highlighting the area as one of the country's biggest tourist destinations.

Set to perform are local talents Mani Martin, Jules Sentore, Patrick Nyamitali, Andy Bumuntu and Peace Jolis. The line-up also includes traditional dance troupes Yemba band from Nyundo Art and Music School and The Bless among other artistes.

In addition to the performances, festival goers will enjoy local brews like; banana and sorghum beer, and a chance to buy art pieces at the exhibition.

Entrance fee is Rwf1000. However, there is a special package for festival goers traveling from Kigali to Musanze. Those willing to pay Rwf30, 000, it will include transport, a ticket to the show and accommodation for one night.