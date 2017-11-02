2 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mega Water Projects Worth Sh22.890 to End Water Woes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Tap water
By Stephano Simbeye

Tunduma — The authorities in Momba District in Songwe Region have started implementing two big water projects in Tunduma Town at Sh22.890 billion from 2017 to 2019 to end a water shortage.

Despite being famous for various business undertakings, Tunduma Town faces a water shortage, a situation that makes residents to travel long distances in search of the precious liquid from rivers and streams, as 20-litre container of water is sold at Sh300.

Speaking about the shortage facing Tunduma residents on Tuesday, Momba district commissioner Jumaa Irando said the first project costing about Sh890 million had started being constructed and would serve the following wards - Sogea, Makambini, Mwakakati and Muungano - with 23,839 villagers.

"The second project will involve the drilling of eight bore holes at Sh22 billion and a feasibility study has been completed. Drilling will begin in 2017/18-2018/19," said Mr Irando.

Tunduma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority manager Justin Munishi said water demand for Tunduma Town stood at 7,187 cubic metres per day, but only 1,992 cubic metres of water, equivalent to 34.3 per cent of 102,666 town residents, had been supplied.

"After the first project, we expect to increase water supply from 34.3 to 57.5 per cent as there is ongoing work to construct two water reservoirs with the storage capacity of 400 cubic metres," he said.

He noted that the water problem was largely attributed by lack of reliable water sources, dilapidated water infrastructure and poor water supply networks.

The contractor of the projects from Best One Limited, Mr Emmanuel Masika, said the construction of the water reservoirs started on August 4, this year and would be completed on November 25.

Tanzania

Dar es Salaam On Alert, Intensifies Testing for Marburg Virus

Tanzanians have been alerted on Marburg outbreak in Eastern Uganda, with the government assuring of intensified… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.