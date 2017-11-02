Kenya: Nandwa Backs Thika United to Escape Relegation

Former Thika United technical director James Nandwa has backed the club to retain their status in the SportPesa Premier League next season.

This despite the Kiambu County based outfit struggling to impress all season and currently currently being third from bottom in the 18-team league.

On Wednesday evening the club boosted its chances of survival with a 1-0 win over Sony Sugar to climb one place up to 16th position 32 points from 31 games.

With 6 wins and 14 draws, Nicholas Muyoti's team is level on points with 15th placed Mathare United, who occupy the final position off the relegation zone.

ACTIVE COACHING

But Nandwa, also a veteran coach remembered for helping AFC Leopards win the domestic cup in 2011, remains optimistic of his former club's prospects.

"I'm wishing them the best because I have been part of that set-up in the last two seasons and worked hard to develop the team," Nandwa, a former Kenya international explained.

"We suffered with many draws in which we would score first. That exhibits some potential. If they can pick up four wins (in the remaining games), they will be assured of survival."

Nandwa has also indicated of his willingness to get back to active coaching next season amid reports linking him with either a return to Tusker or to struggling Bandari.