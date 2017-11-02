Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Nicholas Mathonsi, has ordered Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere to reinstate fired Gweru mayor, Hamutendi Kombayi.

The judge also ordered the reinstatement of opposition MDC-T councillor Kenneth Sithole who was sacked with the mayor.

Kombayi and Sithole were fired in February this year on charges of gross mismanagement but 10 other MDC-T councillors and three from Zanu PF were reinstated.

Kasukuwere suspended the entire councillors at Gweru City Council in 2015, before appointing a three-member caretaker commission, led by Tsunga Mhangami, to run council affairs, pending the findings of a tribunal investigating the councillors.

However, on Tuesday Justice Mathonsi dismissed the decision of an independent tribunal appointed by the minister and ordered the reinstatement of the two officials.

"It is ordered that the decision of the first respondent (independent tribunal) be and hereby is set aside," ruled Justice Mathonsi.

"The convictions of the applicants be and are hereby set aside and quashed.

"The 1st and 2nd applicants (Kombayi and Sithole) respectively be and are hereby re-instated to their positions as councillors of the City of Gweru forthwith, without any loss of allowances and benefits."

Brian Dube, one of the lawyers representing Kombayi and Sithole confirmed the High Court ruling.

He said the decision meant that the MDC-T officials should resume council duties as of Tuesday when the High Court order was issued.