Photo: Joseph Kato/Daily Monitor

The pastor’s church in Wakasanke-Lugala on Masanafu Road in Lubaga Division, Kampala.

Kampala — In the Bible, it is written in the Book of Mathew 7:15 that: "Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves."

The verse refers to the hypocrisy and spiritual emptiness of false evangelists.

Parents in Lugala and Bulenga in Kampala and Wakiso Districts, respectively, have woken up to the painful reality of the Biblical allusion after a pastor they entrusted with the caring of their girls allegedly abused them sexually.

Police in Old Kampala on Monday arrested the pastor (whose name we are withholding for legal reasons) on accusations of defiling seven young girls he had been taking care of, eloping with one whom detectives said is now five months pregnant.

He had masqueraded as a benefactor of the underprivileged and opened up a care centre of sorts near his home in Nansana, a city suburb.

Many of the girls lived and prayed at the church in a slum in Lugala in Kampala's Rubaga Division.

Police, in an account separately corroborated by residents, said up to thirteen parents handed over their young girls to the pastor when he approached them to offer support under his organisation. The supposed humanitarian organisation and the church operate under the same name.

He offered to pay tuition for and accommodate the girls besides providing for them basic material necessities such as food and clothing.

Since the parents knew his church in Lugala on Masanafu Road in Rubaga Division, they surrendered their girls without hesitation. The girls lived with the pastor, but could occasionally visit their parents.

Ms Maureen Kalule, popularly known in the area as Baibuli, got the shock of her life when she sought for her daughter to return home on a brief visit.

The daughter never showed up and went into hiding when the mother visited the pastor's residence.

"My girl always welcomed me with excitement. This time she did not want to see me. I could not understand why she was doing that," said Ms Kalule, who later filed a case with police after discovering the daughter was expecting. The pastor vanished. Police hunted for and arrested him on Monday.

"Our preliminary investigations indicate that the pastor sexually molested many more young girls entrusted to him under his organisation," said Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, adding:

"We conducted a (second pregnancy) test and it turned positive. We are now holding the pastor on charges of defilement..."

Last evening at the pastor's Church in Lugala, a handful followers gathered in worship and praise, beaming their voices on gigantic speakers installed on stools.

The structure housing the church, belted by a sewage line, is in a wetland. Some bars and makeshift dwellings surround the church started in 2012.

Inside, there were wooden benches, about a dozen plastic chairs and bar-type seats.

An assistant pastor, who was leading prayers last evening, sprinted away upon seeing our Reporter. The other worshippers used a back-end emergency door to exit, and escaped into the swamp.

A police source revealed that a number of girls had by yesterday recorded statements, implicating the pastor in sexually abusing them from 2016.