Uganda: Section of Teso Elders Want Museveni to Retire Peacefully

Dr Anthony Ekwaro Obuku before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee.

Victims of the Lords Resistance insurgency in Obalanga Sub County, in Amuria District have asked President Museveni to retire and enrol for the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE), a programme for the elderly.

Marching to a consultation meeting organised by the area Member of Parliament, Mr Julius Ochen, the elders said the president is their age mate and deserves to be enrolled to the programme that was created to extend a monthly stipend of Shs25, 000.

"We need a change of leadership, that will be peaceful, and President Yoweri Museveni should also be enrolled for the SAGE programme, Mzee Max Opejo, the group leader said.

Parliament is currently processing a Bill seeks to amend Article 102(b) of the Constitution by expunging paragraph (b), which will in effect lift the upper age limit for presidential candidates.

If lifted, the Bill will make President Museveni, 73, eligible to stand in 2021.

The Bill also seeks to remove the 35-year-old cap for those contesting for district chairpersons' seats.

Mr Museveni, who once said he would retire at 75 because at that age one lacks the vigour needed for the job - has since said he supports the lifting of the age limit.

He now argues that it is discriminatory, which is unconstitutional.

The Bill also seeks to amend Article 61 (1) of the Constitution to provide that the Electoral Commission shall conduct a general election within the first 30 days of the last 120 days before the expiry of the term of the office of the President.

The Bill proposes an amendment of Article 104 (2), (3) and (6) to provide that a petition challenging a presidential election shall be lodged in the Supreme Court registry within 15 days, up from 10 and that the Supreme Court will inquire into the matter not later than 45 days, up from 30.