Uganda: West Ankole Diocese Bishop Retires Five Clerics in Reshuffle

Bushenyi — West Ankole Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni has reshuffled clergy and administrators, five months into office.

Bishop Twinomujuni was consecrated on May 28 at the diocesan seat in Bweranyangi.

Some Senior clergy have also been retired and these include Rev Norbert Tibikoma, the dean of St Peter's Cathedral Bweranyangi, Rev Can Emonse Busingye, the Archdeacon for Masheruka, Rev Can Eliab Kigambo, the Archdeacon of Rweibare and Rev Can Robert Amanya who has been serving as the principal for Katungu Institute of Higher Education.

The changes in both pastoral and administrative leadership were effected and approved by diocesan council last week, according to the diocesan secretary, Rev Arthur Atwiine.

Those who have been moved to new stations and positions are Rev Can Moses Turyaguma (Kabwohe ), Rev Can Godfrey Bejura (Kitagata), Rev Can Richard Mubangizi(Kashenshero), Rev Can Bethel Namara (Kyeizooba), Rev Can Boaz Busesire (Rwabutura), Rev Can Joseph Mweyungye (mission coordinator), Rev Can Obed Nuwamanya (Masheruka), Rev Can James Kariisa (Kyanyakatura), Rev Darius Muhereza (chaplain Masheruka Girls Secondary School) and Rev Bernard Mushabe (education secretary).

West Ankole Diocese covers greater Bushenyi.

Bishop Twinomujuni hails from Mbarara District and his election came after close to a year of search for Bishop Yona Katonene's successor.

Bishop Katonene presided over a divided diocese in the last four years of his 10-year tenure of office. Sections of Christians, especially in Sheema District, opposed his superintendence, accusing him of orchestrating plans to take the church founded Ankole Western University project from the area to Bushenyi.

He was also accused of corruption and mismanagement, and residents of Sheema had threatened to secede and establish their own diocese of Central Ankole.

Some churches stopped remitting quota to the diocese, paralysing the operations.

Speaking during his enthronement, Bishop Twinomujuni said: "I am aware of the challenges that this diocese has faced, which have even disturbed and hurt some hearts, but I pray that the Lord heals wounds and brings about peace and harmony."

His major task has been to win back the dissenting sections of Christians, consolidating unity and harmony to enable the church successfully run its programmes.

The bishop said the changes have been inevitable and necessary for the diocese to progress.

"As you know, change is inevitable and necessary. To progress, change, be it of personnel, methods, policies, or systems is very often required. Lack of change can be very detrimental. It also damages the adventurous spirit in us," he wrote in a notice clarifying the transfers.

"For some, change comes as a surprise and therefore with an arrow of shock. It can flare emotions and so render reasoning wanting, but when understood and accepted, it can, in the long run, be surprisingly good," he added.

Bishop Twinomujuni added that some churches had started demanding their clergy not be transferred; a move he said is not good for the growth of the church.

He, however, appealed to Christians to receive the new leaders explaining that changes have been made basing on prudence.

He advised the incumbents against mobilising Christians to block their transfers.

"In our context of church ministry, it normally happens for purposeful and positive reasons, and it is usually preceded by a thorough thought. This is so because we have a wider picture and an overview of what goes on in the entire diocese," Bishop Twinomujuni said.

"Do not accept anyone to mobilise you against our choice of who should serve you. Do a God-honouring duty of ensuring peace and harmony in your church, in the aftermath of the change. Do not focus only on his or her weaknesses at the expense of the strengths that he or she has. No one is perfect! Receive your servant and help him or her to maximise his or her potential. In love, encourage him or her to do best," he added.

Bishop Twinomujuni began his pastoral visit on September 10 in Kigarama Archdeaconry and has been preaching the gospel of love and unity.