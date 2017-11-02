2 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Prize Money Increased for Kampala Marathon

By Makhtum Muziransa

Kampala — The winners of the 42km event at the MTN Kampala Marathon due November 19 will pocket Shs20m, the organizers have announced.

The new amount is Shs6m more than the Shs14m Bernard Cheptoch and Kenya's Japyator Kimayie won for topping the marathon in the men and women races respectively last year.

"We believe by upping the prize money, it will encourage more athletes from around the region and the world to find the Kampala Marathon attractive," Olivier Prentout, the chief marketing officer - MTN Uganda.

"Nevertheless, we still maintain that the prime objective is to raise money for charity," Prentout added.

In total, MTN will dish out Shs130m in prize money. Speaking just after the MTN Eastern National Half Marathon in Mbale on Sunday, Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) president Dominic Otuchet encouraged participants to try their luck in Kampala too later in the month.

"The increased amount has the potential to improve your status," Otuchet said.

The marathon is aimed at raising funds to improve maternal health and reduce children's exposure to cancer by replacing asbestos roofing in schools. Last year, the proceeds went towards improving water sanitation in public primary schools in the capital.

