Uganda: URA Ends Quarter in Shs132b Deficit

Kampala — Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has opened its financial year 2017/18 first quarter accounts with a revenue collection deficit of Shs132 billlion.

This is according to the tax body revenue performance report for the period July to September 2017.

Although URA Commissioner General Doris Akol remains optimistic, previous experience shows that it is difficult to recover from shortfalls registered early on in the financial year.

The deficit registered is much more than the allocated budget of the ministry of trade, industry and cooperative. It is also nearly twice Mulago hospital allocated budget.

And according to Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) executive director Ben Manyindo, if such amount is made available to the standard's body, it would help the agency deal with counterfeit goods in the market for at least two financial years running.

Revenue targets

In the current financial year 2017/18, URA was given a net revenue target of Shs15 trillion which is shs1.8 trillion over and above the previous financial year's target.

Despite registering a surplus of slightly over shs35 billion in the month of September, cumulatively over the period July to September 2017, the net revenue collections did not meet the target although general performance was much better compared to the same period last financial year.

The tax collector's press brief issued earlier in the week indicated the net revenue collections during the first 3 months were Shs3.1 trilllion against a collection target of Shs3.2 trillion, translating into a shortfall about Shs132 billion.

"We have put in place strategic measures that will increase collection in the second quarter ranging to enhancing quality of services and compliance," Ms Akol said in the URA performance press brief for the period July to September 2017.

She added: "The journey of this financial year 2017/18 has just begun. We are very positive that we will have a successful year. However this requires concerted effort from all stakeholders."

Explaining shortfall

According to the performance report, there was a decline in tax yield of major customs items and a rise in re-exports from Shs355 billion to Shs405 billion in the period July to September 2017.

There was also less than projected growth in international trade taxes that were expected to grow at 15 per cent during the period but only registered a growth of 11 per cent.

The communication sector has continued to register a slope in prices for the second year in a row. It grew to 8.1 per cent following a minus 12.7 per cent recorded at the end of September 2016.

As a result of this slump in prices in telecom sub sector, excise revenue collections have registered a slump in growth at the end of the first quarter in 2016/17.

The same applied to VAT sales from the telecom sector which only grew by a paltry 3.6 per cent despite a drop in prices of 8.1 per cent indicating a sluggish response in demand for communication services despite the slump in prices.

Way forward

In an attempt to collect the Shs15 trillion revenue collection target, the tax prefect said they will continue to expand the tax base, bringing in the huge informal sector players, majority of whom pay little or no taxes at all.

Customs enforcement, integrity drive and tax Investigations particularly of the corporate companies and high worth net individuals who most often than not either evade or avoid paying taxes.