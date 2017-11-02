Uganda: Company Ordered to Pay Stanbic Shs732m

Kampala — The Commercial Court in Kampala has directed a city company and three businessmen to pay damages worth more than Shs732m to Stanbic Bank.

Tuka Investments Ltd along with Titus Buuma Kabenge, Enock Tukacungura and Edith Madesi were condemned for having fraudulently acquired a Shs500m loan from Stanbic Bank but in turn, given them security that was far way below the market value price.

According to court documents, the collateral that Tuka Investments and three businessmen presented to Stanbic Bank was property on Kyadondo Block 214, plot 3910, and land at Kisaasi valued at Shs60m.

The valuation report given to the bank had falsely put the market value of their security property at Shs700m and that the same had improvements thereon.

Basing on the findings of their valuer, Stanbic Bank went ahead and extended the said Shs500m loan to the company and three businessmen unaware that they had been duped.

Later, Tuka Investments Ltd, as the principle borrower, allegedly faulted on repaying the loan, an omission that prompted the bank to resort to selling the security to recover its money.

But Stanbic Bank, on hiring another valuer to re-evaluate the security given to them in March 2013, was told that the property was not developed as claimed by the Tuka Investments Ltd and that its market value was just Shs60m.

"Further, the security did not have any structural developments and the forced sale value was Shs45m, an amount way below what the defendants had indicated in the first valuation," the court documents read in part.

Adding: "The defendants (Tuka Investments and the three businessmen) jointly acted fraudulently and misrepresented to the plaintiff bank the value of the security."

But in her judgment, justice Flavia Senoga Anglin ruled that in her analysis, she found the acts of Tuka Investments and the three businessmen, amounted to fraud when they misrepresented the security that they gave to the bank in exchange of acquiring the Shs500m loan.

The court also awarded costs of the suit to Stanbic Bank for successfully prosecuting this suit.