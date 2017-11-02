Uganda: Sserunkuuma, Onyango On Shortlist for CAF Gong

Kampala — Zambia based Uganda Cranes striker Geoffrey Sserunkuuma continues to reap from the rich vein of form he enjoyed last season with KCCA. The reigning Uganda Premier League Most Valuable Player (MVP), who is also nominated for the Airtel-Fufa awards set for next month, has been shortlisted for the African Player of the Year (based in Africa) award alongside incumbent Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns.

The veteran striker plundered 32 goals for KCCA in the league, Uganda Cup and Caf engagements before he switched allegiance to Buildcom where he continues to impress with goal-laden performances.

In the Fufa awards race, Sserunkuuma has Vipers midfield enforcer Tadeo Lwanga and former teammate Muzamir Mutyaba for competition in a race in which he is a hot favorite.

The winner in the Caf category will be decided by votes from the head coaches/technical directors of the national associations affiliated to Caf, members of the Caf technical and development committee and a panel of media experts.

The awards gala will be held on January 4 in Accra, Ghana.

