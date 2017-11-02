Kenya: Manangoi, Cheruiyot Open Season With Cross Country

World 1,500 metres champion Elijah Manangoi and 2017 Diamond League Series champion over the distance Timothy Cheruiyot will be in the field for the first leg of Athletics Kenya National Cross Country Series on Saturday at Posta grounds, Ngong Road.

It will be Manangoi's first race since he claimed his maiden world title in the metric mile race in London last August where Cheruiyot settled for silver.

The two team-mates from Rongai Athletics Club will face, among others, 2012 Olympic steeplechase bronze medallist Abel Mutai, who is making a comeback to distance running, and seasoned campaigner John Chepkwony in the men's 10-kilometre race.

The 2010 World Half Marathon Championships bronze medallist, Peninah Arusei, and Winny Chebet, who reached the 1,500m semi-finals in the World Championships in London, will highlight the women's 10km battle of the races that will start at 8.30am.

Arusei and Chebet will take on Sandra Chebet - who is fresh from winning the Isaiah Kiplagat Memorial Cross Country Championships in Ndalat Gaa a fortnight ago.

JUNIOR RACES

Runners will also line up for men's and women's race in the under-20 category.

The meeting will also have athletes forming teams for the mixed relays competition which was held for the first time at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Kampala in March this year.

Kenya's team of Asbel Kiprop, Winfred Mbithe, Bernard Kipkorir and Beatrice Chepkoech won the inaugural relay in Kampala.

The 2017/2018 athletics season starts with the Anti-Doping Day on Thursday with Kapsabet and Nyahururu playing host to doping campaigns.

The Nairobi event marks the start of the campaign to the Africa Cross Country Championships due March 17 in Chlef, Algeria.

From Nairobi, the AK Series will head to Sotik, Nyandarua and Iten before ending on December 23 in Kapsokwony. They will pave way for the Kenya Defence, Kenya Police, Kenya Prisons, Kenya Universities and Regional Series in January.

The National Cross Country Championships will be held on February 10 where Team Kenya for the Africa Cross Country Championships will be named.

"As host county, we are putting measures to ensure the meeting goes on well and at the same time invite athletes to come for the Nairobi Championships as part of their preparations for the season," said Barnaba Korir, the Nairobi AK Region chairman.