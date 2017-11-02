Mozambique: Dutch Company Awarded Contract for Emergency Dredging

London — The port of Beira, in the central Mozambican province of Sofala, is to undergo emergency dredging to reinstate its port access channel.

Mozambique's publicly owned ports and rail company, CFM, has awarded the contract to the Dutch company Van Oord.

According to a press release from Van Oord, the work will be carried out by the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Volvox Atalanta. This is due to arrive in Beira on 6 November. The ship will be assisted by the water-injection dredger the Sagar Manthan.

The port is constantly having to take action to stop its channels silting up so that it can receive ships up to Panamax size at any time of day. The port plays a very important role in the Mozambican economy, serving the needs of the centre of the country and beyond. In particular, it is a major route for importing oil and exporting coal from the Moatize coal basin.