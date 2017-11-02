Uganda: Kabuye Semboga Resurrects At Roast and Rhymes

Last Sunday, the fourth edition of Roast and Rhyme was a modest affair.

In the past, the shows have been graced by acts including Bebe Cool, Benon and Vampos, Irene Ntale, Winnie Nwagi and Maddox Ssematimba, among others. But for this particular one though, things were toned down, and for the better.

The artistes' lineup advertised was smaller with just James Sewa of Janzi band, Myko Ouma, Kabuye Semboga and Maurice Kirya.

For a show scheduled to start at midday, that was a small cast. But because Roast and Rhyme is positioning itself as an event where people come to discover new talent, organisers had a set of curtain raisers, some of them backup singers at Swangz Avenue and others random start-up artistes given a chance to grace the stage.

Apart from Joash Semwanga, a vocalist on the rise, the other curtain raisers mostly did cover songs. The real show started at 5pm when James Sewa took to the stage in the company of Giovanni Kiyingi.

This particular performance was special for Sewa and Giovanni since they are currently working on a joint album, Tuwaye, where they experiment with Ugandan musical strings on a janzi, an instrument designed and tuned by Sewa.

Much as their performance was strictly acoustic, it was not all on the janzi; they had other African instruments, since Sewa is mostly an instrumentalist. The singing was done by Giovanni, who did songs from their joint album as well as his own from previous works such as Essanyu Ly'omufirika and Amakondere.

But of course for an audience that had come to dance, they found Sewa and Giovanni's session very laidback that all they could do was nod and clap when performances were done.

It was Kabuye Semboga that carried the day. A maestro in his own league, he excited the audience with his older songs including Kangume, Fahima and Sheila, which have a reggae feel to them.

But it was his classic, Ebisaanyi, that had the audience eating from his palms. This time round, he teamed up with Airtel Trace Star finalist Bruno K to sing the catchy song.

Semboga later closed his performance with Onyambanga Mukama, a song that inspired Grace Nakimera's song with the same title.

He was followed by Myko Ouma and later Maurice Kirya who people were excited to see but cooled down when he sang mostly songs from his new album, Free Dreams.

But he later picked up with Insane, Busabala, I don't Wanna Fight and his best of the night, Mulembe Gwa Kirya. The next edition is set for February 2018 and will be celebrating reggae.