Uganda: Albinos, Blind Models Take to the Runway With Pride

Photo: The Observer

Raphael Kasule walks with Jane, a blind model.

The United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal 10 strives to reduce inequality by empowering and promoting the social, economic and political inclusion of all, including persons with disabilities.

Malengo Foundation, a not-for-profit organization set up to propagate UN SD goals to youths across Africa, has decided to use fashion as one of the tools.

The Hot Pink charity fashion show took place last Saturday evening at the Imperial mall, Entebbe. It was the second edition.

Unlike last year's edition that was held at UMA multipurpose hall, Lugogo, this one was way bigger in terms of venue, attendance and showcases.

The showcase did more than break myths and send a message that differently-abled people have many strong knacks, it also highlighted their talents and more.

For example, Brenda Areto and Cissy Nagawa showed that indeed disability is not inability and being wheelchair-bound could not stop them from showcasing amazing outfits and accessories, plus footwear.

The two joined the likes of Umringa Jewelry, Y and Y and Curiosity Arc, among others. To crown the night was what was referred to as Hot Pink All Stars.

The collection had 10 established designers including Eguana Kampala, Kas Wear, Martha Jabo, Kkoolo and Brenda Maraka, among others.

While Uganda's top models such as Ronald Waiswa, Troy Elimu and Brenda Mutara walked the runway, there was a mix of blind models, amputees and albinos who came out and totally owned the runway.

According to Michelle Omamteker, the brains behind the foundation and event, plans are underway to open up Malengo market in Entebbe.

The market will stock items made by Malengo Ambassadors including Cissy Nagawa. The event showcased more than 100 outfits and went up to midnight.