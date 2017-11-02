Uganda: Power Struggle Rocks Uganda Golf Club

A power struggle is brewing at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC), popularly known as Kitante, after some members of the top leadership openly called for an independent probe into the management and audit of its finances.

The elite sport has not been used to scandals given the exclusivity and high calibre of its participants but recent developments have brought to the fore sharp differences in the way the sport is run.

At the centre of the controversy is Prof George Kanyeihamba, who sits on the club's board of trustees.

He told The Observer yesterday that the club is in deficit of about Shs 900m and, for over a year, the trustees, management committee and staff were fiercely exchanging accusations and counter accusations as to who stole what and on whose instructions.

"Around May this year, the trustees unanimously resolved that complaints of the club's mismanagement and indebtedness should be investigated by the club's management committee but nothing has been achieved so far," he said.

"That is why I'm calling for an independent committee because the reputation our of sport is at stake."

Kanyeihamba's move is supported by Dr Anthony Okullo, a former captain of the club, and Prof Anthony Kerali, a former treasurer. Dr Sam Zaramba, the chairman board of trustees, could not be reached for a comment.

The other trustees include former club captain Okello Ocero, Dr Martin Aliker and Monica Ntege Azuba, the minister of Works and Transport.

A source who preferred anonymity claimed Kanyeihamba's quest for an independent probe stems from recent efforts to censure him from the board for misconduct.