Uganda: UCE Exam Leakage Traced to Iganga District

The recent leakage of Uganda Certificate of Examination (UCE) examinations papers has been traced to Iganga district. The confirmation comes a week after media reports indicating that examination papers were circulating on social media long before they were done by the candidates.

Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) executive secretary Dan Odongo says preliminary investigations have traced the leakage to storage station in Busesa.

He adds that the area supervisor and scouts have since been arrested to aid investigations into the matter.

"The scout sent to guard the exam confessed that he was paid Shs 1 million to give his keys to perpetrators of the fraud," Odong told journalists in Kampala today.

According to Odongo, over 26 people from various districts have so far been arrested in relation to the examination leakage.

Of the arrested; five were from Entebbe, five from Rwizi, four from Rwenzori west region, two from Serere, one from Amuria, nine from Kampala and one from Iganga.

They include private school teachers, a student, a director of a private school and bursar of a government school among others.

Odongo says the involvement of teachers is an "indictment of teachers who have made education a business."

He however adds that Uneb was still pondering the next course of action.

"Our scouts from other parts of the country have told us that examinations in their areas were going on well and were not affected by news of the examination leaks."

"Until the impact is established, we shall not know what appropriate measure to take to handle the after effect of the exam. So for now we do not know whether we shall cancel the exam or reduce or increase the pass mark. We shall only know what to do after we establish what can be done."