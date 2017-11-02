Uganda: UNEB Warns On Malpractice As PLE Starts Tomorrow

As primary seven candidates sit their primary leaving examinations (PLE) tomorrow, schools have been warned against involving in any acts of malpractice.

While announcing the start of the exams today, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) executive secretary, Dan N. Odongo, said all question papers will be escorted by the police from all storage facilities to the sitting centres.

Last week, ahead of the start of UCE exams, papers of Biology, Chemistry and Christian Religious Education (CRE) leaked, with some even posted on social media platforms.

"The new measure has been necessitated by the fact that we have had the occasional distributor who stops somewhere along the way and tries to open and access the contents of the envelopes," Odongo said.

"All district officials should ensure that the police field force unit provides security on all the routes to ensure that the materials are safe."

Some 646,080 primary seven candidates are tomorrow expected to sit PLE at 12,751 centres across the country. Of the total candidature, 333,495 are female while 312,585 are male. This is the third year the board is registering more girls for PLE examinations.

Odongo said monitoring of the examination will involve 116 district monitors and scouts as well as an unspecified number of security personnel who will operate overtly and covertly.

This, he said, is to ensure that all candidates are given equal opportunities to demonstrate their levels of ability without anyone having unfair advantage over the others.

He added that: "Where lunch is provided to the candidates, this must be done within the sitting centres and no candidates must be taken outside the compound on the pretext of going for lunch."

Last year, results of over 1400 candidates were cancelled as a result of malpractice with Kabarole district registering the highest number of affected candidates.

"We told districts where results were cancelled to take appropriate action on the implicated people but many of them seem not to have taken any action whatsoever," he said appealing to district authorities to give candidates a chance to write their own examinations.

Meanwhile, according to the timetable, candidates will start with Mathematics and Social Studies and Religious Education before ending on November 3 with Integrated Science and English.

The papers, where no extra time is to be allowed, will last 2hrs and 15 minutes save for Mathematics with 2hrs and 30 minutes. Uneb has, however, given extra 45 minutes for each paper to candidates with special needs.

Of the 900 candidates registered with special needs this year, 47 have sight problems and special papers have been prepared for the candidates.