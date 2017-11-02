Liberia: Macdella Wants Women Join Her to CDC

Liberia Restoration Party Standard Bearer Madam MacDella Cooper is calling on women, who supported her in the October 10th polls to follow her to the Coalition for Democratic Change to support the candidacy of Senator George Weah for the runoff poll. She says a new day has come for Liberia, and the decision of the Liberian people, who are calling for change, must be respected.

Madam Cooper and Senator Weah reportedly had a child out of wedlock. She vied for the presidency in the first round of election, but performed dismally, receiving 11,645 or 0.7 percent of the total votes cast.

She claims that her presence in the CDC will bring victory to the Coalition, noting that if Weah is elected President, he will promote health, education and women's empowerment and the rights of Liberian children. MacDella stresses that Liberia is in a new era that needs total change for the improvement of the lives of its youth.

The LRP Standard Bearer continues that her visions is embedded in the platform of the CDC, so she deems it necessary to join its drive for change by endorsing Weah in the run-off election scheduled for November 7.

She notes that the young people have seen real change and development in the leadership of Weah as President of Liberia. In response to the endorsement, CDC chairman Nathaniel McGill hails Madam Cooper for taking what he calls the "right path," adding that after 12 years of difficulties, Liberians have resolved to say no to the UP-led government.

McGill claims if Liberians elected Sen. Weah as Liberia's next President, the country will gain the freedom they have longed for over the past 12 years, and discloses the Coalition will stage a pre-victory march on Saturday, November 4th.

Editing by Jonathan Browne