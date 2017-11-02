1 November 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Macdella Wants Women Join Her to CDC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bridgett Milton

Liberia Restoration Party Standard Bearer Madam MacDella Cooper is calling on women, who supported her in the October 10th polls to follow her to the Coalition for Democratic Change to support the candidacy of Senator George Weah for the runoff poll. She says a new day has come for Liberia, and the decision of the Liberian people, who are calling for change, must be respected.

Madam Cooper and Senator Weah reportedly had a child out of wedlock. She vied for the presidency in the first round of election, but performed dismally, receiving 11,645 or 0.7 percent of the total votes cast.

She claims that her presence in the CDC will bring victory to the Coalition, noting that if Weah is elected President, he will promote health, education and women's empowerment and the rights of Liberian children. MacDella stresses that Liberia is in a new era that needs total change for the improvement of the lives of its youth.

The LRP Standard Bearer continues that her visions is embedded in the platform of the CDC, so she deems it necessary to join its drive for change by endorsing Weah in the run-off election scheduled for November 7.

She notes that the young people have seen real change and development in the leadership of Weah as President of Liberia. In response to the endorsement, CDC chairman Nathaniel McGill hails Madam Cooper for taking what he calls the "right path," adding that after 12 years of difficulties, Liberians have resolved to say no to the UP-led government.

McGill claims if Liberians elected Sen. Weah as Liberia's next President, the country will gain the freedom they have longed for over the past 12 years, and discloses the Coalition will stage a pre-victory march on Saturday, November 4th.

Editing by Jonathan Browne

Liberia

Ecowas, AU Intervene in Electoral Standoff

Convene emergency meeting with major political stakeholders in Monrovia Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.