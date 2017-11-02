2 November 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: World Bank, PharmAccess Pledge Support for Kwara Health Insurance Scheme

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Martins Ifijeh

Representatives of the International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group and PharmAccess Foundation have pledged their support for the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme.

Stating this during a courtesy visit to the state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, recently, the Programme Manager and Health Lead, Health in Africa Initiative, World Bank Group/IFC, Prof. Khama Rogo, said the focus was on health and the re-commitment to Universal Health Coverage which will avail quality healthcare to the state.

The visiting team, including the Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation, NjideNdili, said they were advocating strongly for a State-wide Health Insurance Scheme towards achieving Universal Health Coverage

World Bank's Health in Africa Initiative and PharmAccess have been providing technical assistance to Kwara State to enable transition from its Community Based Health Insurance Scheme to a State-wide Health Insurance Scheme.

In his address, Rogo highlighted the many challenges in Africa due to high disease burden and low access to healthcare services. He commended Kwara State Government's leadership with its Community Based Health Insurance Scheme which has been recognised globally, reaffirming the commitment of the World Bank to continue to support Kwara State in the launch of the mandatory scheme this year.

The governor in his response, appreciated the visiting team. He acknowledged the challenges with health care services in Africa and mentioned that the state is preparing its 2018 budget with a focus on health in terms of infrastructural development to move in tandem for a robust service delivery.

Nigeria

'We Have 1,124 Ongoing Corruption Cases'

A total of 1,124 corruption cases have been forward to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for speedy trial in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.