1 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt to Spend Sh160bn On 150 Health Facilities By June Next Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — The government will spend Sh160 billion on upgrading 150 health facilities countrywide by June 2018.

This was said on Wednesday November 1 by minister of Health Community Development, Gender Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT) Mabinti Centre.

"So far, we have received $36 million from the World Bank and some funds from Canada and other health stakeholders," she said.

She noted that they had already distributed the funds to some regions to start the upgrading of health centres.

According to her, about 21,000 women are suffering from fistula and others are yet to be reached and the only way to reach them is to improve health services across the country.

"Fistula is still a challenge in the country because every year between 1,500 and 3,000 new cases are reported and out of the total number, only less than 1,400 women are treated annually," she explained.

She said fistula was just like any other diseases and it was curable, hence women should not be shy of seeking medical treatment whenever they suspected to suffer from fistula.

Tanzania

Dar es Salaam On Alert, Intensifies Testing for Marburg Virus

Tanzanians have been alerted on Marburg outbreak in Eastern Uganda, with the government assuring of intensified… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.