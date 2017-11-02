Tanzania: Govt to Spend Sh160bn On 150 Health Facilities By June Next Year

Dar es Salaam — The government will spend Sh160 billion on upgrading 150 health facilities countrywide by June 2018.

This was said on Wednesday November 1 by minister of Health Community Development, Gender Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT) Mabinti Centre.

"So far, we have received $36 million from the World Bank and some funds from Canada and other health stakeholders," she said.

She noted that they had already distributed the funds to some regions to start the upgrading of health centres.

According to her, about 21,000 women are suffering from fistula and others are yet to be reached and the only way to reach them is to improve health services across the country.

"Fistula is still a challenge in the country because every year between 1,500 and 3,000 new cases are reported and out of the total number, only less than 1,400 women are treated annually," she explained.

She said fistula was just like any other diseases and it was curable, hence women should not be shy of seeking medical treatment whenever they suspected to suffer from fistula.