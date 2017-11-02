Tanzania: Fake Drug Dealers Surrender

SUPPLY of fake and substandard drugs in the local market declined from 3.7 to less than one per cent in the past decade, according to the industry regulator.

Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) says the counterfeit remedies have been risking consumers' health, hinting that most of the phony pills flooding the market were anti-malarial.

TFDA Director General Hiiti Sillo said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the amount of identified substandard drugs in the market has gradually been dropping from an average of five per cent in 2005 to only one per cent, this year.

Mr Sillo was speaking at the launch of the third batch of movable laboratories (Minilabs kits) at the TFDA's headquarters in the city. He attributed the fading away of the counterfeit medicines in the market to application of Minilabs at different TFDA's centres in different parts of the country.

The kit application discouraged dealers from the illegal business after realising that it was almost impossible to import and distribute the drugs in the country, thanks to tightened control measures.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and Elders Minister Ummy Mwalimu launched the batch of 10 Minilabs valued at 100m/- yesterday, bringing to 25 the total number of the kits since 2012.

The Minilabs make initial testing of the drugs and provides results within ten minutes. They will be mainly testing the quality of essential drugs for tuberculosis, antiretrovirals, malaria and antibiotics.

Mr Sillo told the minister that the newly purchased Minilabs will be dispatched to the authority's zonal offices in Arusha, Mwanza, Mbeya, Dodoma, Mtwara, Mara, Ruvuma, Tanga and Kigoma.

They will also be availed to customs centres at Dar es Salaam Port and Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA). He explained that more Minilabs will lead to increasing number of testing centres, enhancing control of quality of medicines in the market, as a result.

"The authority is determined to protect the public against the risks of consuming falsified medicines," he said.

Ms Mwalimu described the kit purchase as timely as the government gears up to improve availability of drugs in the country. "The medical product should meet three requirements: quality, safety and efficiency," she emphasised.

She reminded the local pharmaceutical industries to abide by the requirements, vowing that the government will not purchase drugs from manufacturers who hardly observe the manufacturing guidelines.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative Dr Matthieu Kamwa said all medicines must be safe and of good quality, which are guaranteed by taking control measures from production, transportation, distribution to consumption.

Dr Kamwa said medicine regulations have instrumental role in controlling standards of the medical products, saying the Minilabs will boost TFDA's efficiency in regulating the industry.