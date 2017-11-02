Photo: The Citizen

Ummy Mwalimu, the minister for health, community development, gender, elderly and children

Tanzanians have been alerted on Marburg outbreak in Eastern Uganda, with the government assuring of intensified defensive measures.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children Minister Ummy Mwalimu yesterday allayed fears among citizens, saying the government has reinforced the capacity of testing centres at all regions that border Uganda.

"Our aim is to ensure that anyone crossing the border from Uganda is tested. No patient has so far been diagnosed with the disease in Tanzania...the public should not therefore worry," Ms Ummy said at the Tanzania Food and Drug Authority (TFDA).

She added that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that it has already controlled the disease in Uganda. But, she cautioned citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspected symptom of the disease.

The viral disease was reported in Kween District, Eastern Uganda on October 17, this year. According to WHO, at least four people were reportedly infected with the virus by October 19, with two of them dying.

Earlier, the ministry issued a statement yesterday, ad- vising citizens in regions that border Uganda--Mara, Mwanza and Kagera--to remain vigilant as measures are in place to prevent the disease in the country.

The ministry said so far there is no any case related to the viral disease has been reported, urging people to report to nearby health centres in case of coming across any patient with symptoms related to the infection.

The government further said it had already issued the alert and the disease fact sheet to all regional and district medical officers through the Regional Administration and Local Government.

It has also intensified surveillance of the deadly disease by using heath experts in the regions, districts and the country's borders. The statement said the health employees have embarked on public awareness raising campaign on the disease symptoms for early provision of reports in case of outbreaks.

The government has dispatched protective gears for health personnel to all regions bordering Uganda. Marburg is the lethal viral disease, which is spread through direct contact with wounds and body fluids like blood, saliva, vomitus, stool and urine of an infected person.

The Marburg infected person presents sudden onset of high fever with any of the following; headache, vomiting blood, joint and muscle pains as well as bleeding through body openings-eyes, nose, gums, ears and skin.

It is highly contagious and kills instantly though it can easily be prevented. WHO says Marburg and Ebola viruses are both members of the Filoviridae family, filovirus.

Though caused by different viruses, the diseases are clinically similar...they are both rare and capable of causing dramatic outbreaks, with high fatality rates.