Cameroon: Chantal Biya Visits 'Great Heart Foundation'

This was one of her main activities as she participated in the extraordinary summit of CEMAC Heads of State in N'Djamena, Chad on October 31, 2017.

Cameroon's First Lady, Chantal Biya, had a satisfactory day yesterday, October 31, 2017 at the capital city of Chad, N'Djamena, after visiting a foundation that carries same humanitarian actions like her foundation (Chantal Biya Foundation). Mrs Biya's second day in Chad for the Extraordinary Summit of CEMAC Heads of State was dedicated to what she holds dear to her heart. That is, how are the most vulnerable people in the society coping. That is why alongside the First Lady of Chad, Hinda Deby Itno, Cameroon's First Lady, spent close to two hours visiting the "Fondation Grand Coeur", (Great Heart Foundation), founded by the First Lady of Chad. Shortly, after the official opening ceremony of the CEMAC Extraordinary Summit, Chantal Biya and her host, Hinda Deby Itno went directly to the premises of the "Fondation Grand Coeur" situated at the Gontchomé Sahoulba Avenue in N'Djamena. Upon arrival, Cameroon's First Lady was not only attentive to the different dance groups that had come to welcome her but particularly to the occupants at the foundation. As usual, Mrs Chantal Biya's motherly nature was at its best. Her cheerfulness and warm hugs were a moral support to those at the "Fondation Grand Coeur".

During a short video projection, Mrs Chantal Biya received in-depth information about the Great Heart Foundation of Hinda Deby Itno which was created in January 2007 for the well-being and development of her country and its compatriots. The Great Heart Foundation has as its main mission the fight against social inequalities, the search for social welfare of the population, the promotion of merit and the promotion of excellence. Because of her love for an ideal society of love for others, solidarity and justice, Hinda Deby Itno created the Great Heart Foundation with its field of actions to support the social policy of her husband, President Idriss Deby Itno. Before leaving the foundation for a lunch time with her host, Chantal Biya was visibly happy as she expressed while signing the Golden Book of the Great Heart Foundation. Chantal Biya was indeed in her usual fields of operations yesterday. She felt like she was at her Foundation-Chantal Biya Foundation, she created in 1994, in order to raise national and international awareness on the fight against poverty, disease, misery and all types of exclusion in urban and rural areas. Together with the Secretary General of the Chantal Biya Foundation, Habissou Bidoung, Cameroon's First Lady had a fulfilled time with her sister, Hinda Itno as they exchanged ideas on how to care for the most vulnerable in the society.