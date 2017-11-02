2 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma to Answer Questions On 'Spy Tape' Legal Costs, State Capture, Climate Change

The appointment of a new police commissioner, his legal costs in the spy tapes saga, state capture and climate change are some of the topics on which President Jacob Zuma will have to answer questions on when he appears in the National Assembly on Thursday.

In what will be Zuma's last quarterly question session for the year, FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald will ask him when he intends appointing a national police commissioner and whether he has found the delay in the appointment to be to the disadvantage of the police's top management and a cause for worsening crime levels.

ANC MP Beverley Abrahams wants to know what programmes the government has in place to fight poverty in light of the recent poverty report by Statistics South Africa which revealed that rising poverty levels mostly affect children, black Africans, females, people from rural areas and those with little or no education.

Cope's Deidre Carter will enquire about government's position regarding the findings contained in the Unburdening Panel report of the South African Council of Churches and the Betrayal of the Promise: How the Nation is Being Stolen report, the result of a research partnership. The reports detail the emergence of a shadow state that feeds off the state by establishing a network of patronage, corruption and state capture.

ANC MP Sharon Kekana will ask Zuma how the Presidency intends to further use infrastructure development to stimulate economic growth and create jobs.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will ask Zuma what is the total of all legal costs incurred by his office or the Presidency since May 1, 2009, in respect of the irrational decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to drop the 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him in his personal capacity.

ANC MP Mohlopi Mapulane will ask Zuma if the government is currently able to effectively manage the consequences of climate change, especially its impact on the economy. This against the backdrop of indications by scientists that one of the major concerns around climate change is the increasing occurrence of extreme events such as the increased intensity of drought and severe storms.

The plenary is expected to start at 14:00.

