Rodwell Dhlakama, the Chapungu technical director, has stoked the flames ahead of his team's battle against Dynamos in Harare on Sunday. Dhlakama was recruited to save the airmen from relegation. "We are prepared for the match and the honest truth is Dynamos are not going to score a goal against us," he said. "They will never score a goal against Chapungu on Sunday and I will continue repeating that. We are not going to talk about our four nil drubbing, a lot happened during that day. They even came to Gweru and played against us for 35 minutes. They played against ten men and what stopped them from scoring against 10 men for the 35 minutes? We missed Raymond (Sibanda) through injury.

"We are going to be ruthless on Sunday and we are going to beat them. If we fail, the least we can do will be a draw. I am not aware of their ambitions and we are not sure whether they are playing for the championship. What we need as Chapungu is to collect maximum points on Sunday."

Chapungu goalkeeper Raymond Mazingi, striker Allan Tavarwisa, Xolani Ncube, Marvellous Dikinya, Lloyd Gwerina, Joseph Ferinando and Ricky Bota have been in good form.